PETALING JAYA: KNM Group Bhd’s indirect wholly-owned subsidiary FBM Hudson Italiana S.p.A. has been awarded a EUR7.754 million (RM36.14 million) purchase order by Technip Italy S.p.A.

KNM told Bursa Malaysia that the order is for design and supply of air cooler heat exchangers that will be used in the expansion and modernisation projects for the Middle East Oil Refinery in Alexandria, Egypt managed by the Middle East Refining Ltd.

“The design and supply duration of the purchase order is for a period not exceeding 14 months from the June 28, 2019,” it said.

The award is expected to contribute positively to KNM’s earnings for the financial year ending December 31, 2019 and 2020.