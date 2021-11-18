Kone DX Class elevators – connecting more than floors

KUALA LUMPUR: Elevator and escalator provider Kone has introduced its DX Class Elevator with built-in connectivity.

Kone DX Class Elevator revolutionises the role of elevators in future smart buildings: the elevator is no longer merely a way to travel between floors, but is an integral and integrated platform that offers intuitive, ambient and connected experiences that extend from the parking entrance and throughout the building.

“The flexibility to adjust and update elevator experiences based on needs today and in the future is a fundamental benefit for Kone customers. Kone 24/7 Connected Services uses data gathered from cloud to provide predictive maintenance, allowing problems to be discovered and resolved efficiently before they cause a breakdown or service disruption,” the managing director of Kone Malaysia, Edward Loy (pix), told a media lunch today.

The digitally connected elevators enable customisable services, as well as equipping buildings with future-proof solutions supporting a green, liveable and sustainable city.

The new Kone DX Class Elevator enables customers to tailor and plug in additional software and services for the elevators throughout the entire lifetime of a building.

By using open application programming interfaces, Kone’s approach makes it easy to manage and integrate different devices, apps and services with new and existing systems.

For elevator passengers, this brings a host of new, multisensory experiences inside the elevator, combining physical hardware and digital services. These can be customised according to individual needs and preferences, bringing new levels of ease and convenience.

In Malaysia, Kone is the service provider for completed buildings such as Sapura Tower, Ilham Tower, Star Residence, Menara Binjai, Menara Maxis, W Hotel & Residence and HSBC in TRX.

“There are many other buildings of our customers that are still under construction, which are 8 Conlay, Oxley Tower, TRX Residence Plot 1C, Lexis Imperial Hotel & Serviced Apartment, and Pavilion Damansara which are all located in Kuala Lumpur. Not forgetting also the upcoming tallest building in Malaysia, PNB 118 where Kone will be installing the fastest double-deck elevator in Malaysia which is running at the speed of 10m/s,” said Loy.

Globally, Kone has equipped many landmark buildings and skyscrapers with its elevators and escalators, including The Shard in London, China Zun in Beijing and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.