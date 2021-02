PETALING JAYA: Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd recorded a net profit of RM542.49 million for the fourth quarter ended Dec 31, from RM61 million a year before attributable to the improvement in all three divisions – gloves, technical rubber products (TRP) and cleanroom.

Its revenue jumped 125.99% to RM1.3 billion, from RM576.35 million previously.

For the full year, the group saw a net profit and revenue of RM1.09 billion and RM3.65 billion respectively, from RM224.34 million and RM2.22 billion in FY19.

The gloves division profit before tax (PBT) rose 467.48% to RM1.4 billion from RM246.32 million recorded the previous financial year mainly due to the strong demand growth for the group’s glove products, with higher volume sold (+19.22%) and better average selling price as compared with FY2019.

The TRP division’s PBT was RM22.42 million, easing 18.10% from RM27.37 million recorded in FY2019 mainly attributable to lower sales deliveries and sales of lower margin products.

Meanwhile, its cleanroom division recorded a PBT of RM31.44 million from RM2.63 million in FY2019.

Looking ahead, the group said although recent vaccine approvals have raised hopes of a turnaround in the pandemic later this year, renewed waves and new variants of the virus pose concerns for the global outlook. Against this, the demand for personal protective equipment including protective gloves grew significantly, with global demand estimated to reach 360 billion gloves in 2020 compared with 270 billion in 2019.

As such, Kossan expects demand to continue to outstrip supply for its gloves division.

“Post-pandemic, the demand for gloves will continue to undergo secular growth as a result of increased healthcare standards and hygiene awareness in the medical and non-medical sectors. With our new incoming capacity and efficiency improvements, the group expects the gloves division to deliver an even stronger performance in FY2021,” it said in an exchange filing.

For the TRP division, the anticipated gradual uptick in economic activity and infrastructure spending domestically and regionally will continue to bode well for the infrastructure and automotive segment, and the group expects this division to remain profitable in FY2021.

“With the strong long-term relationships with our customers and robust demand for the group’s products in the gloves and cleanroom division coupled with a stable TRP division, management is confident that FY2021 will be an extraordinary year.”