KPJ Healthcare announces RM3b Islamic medium-term notes

KUALA LUMPUR: KPJ Healthcare Bhd announced the proposed establishment of an Islamic medium-term notes (MTN) programme of RM3 billion for its syariah-compliant general corporate purposes, including financing the expansion and working capital requirements.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia yesterday, it said Point Zone (M) Sdn Bhd, its wholly owned subsidiary, has completed the lodgement with the Securities Commission (SC) for the Sukuk Wakalah programme.

“It would also be utilised for general corporate purposes of the KPJ Group’s healthcare and healthcare-related businesses including to finance or refinance any existing borrowings or financings,” it said.

KPJ also said that the issuance of sustainability Sukuk Wakalah may be utilised for the purposes above provided that it shall meet the criteria of the eligible projects as set out in the sustainability sukuk framework. – Bernama