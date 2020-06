PETALING JAYA: KPJ Healthcare Bhd saw a marginal reduction in net earnings for the first quarter ended March 31 to RM38.53 million, from RM39.13 million in the previous corresponding quarter, as hospitals under a gestation period such as KPJ Bandar Dato’ Onn, KPJ Batu Pahat, KPJ Perlis and KPJ Miri, remained as loss-making companies for the current quarter.

The group noted there was an increase in expenses, mainly from the increase in the purchase of material costs, personal protection equipment for the frontliners, ventilator machines, thermo scanners, surgical masks and hand sanitisers.

Revenue, however, rose to RM884.16 million, from RM881 million previously, contributed by higher activities at the hospitals, mainly from the Malaysia segment.

The Malaysia segment recorded a year on year revenue increase RM844.6 million in the first quarter, from RM839.3 million, due to the additional capacity in existing hospitals, particularly for KPJ Seremban and KPJ Ampang Puteri. Profit before tax declined 10% to RM61.3 million, from RM68.4 million, as hospitals incurred additional expenses on Covid-19 test kits, personal protection equipment for the frontliners and other consumable items.

Looking ahead, KPJ said it anticipates a decline in the second quarter.

“This is due to the effects of the ongoing containment measures for the pandemic. However, the group will remain active in providing its core services and adding new areas of services such as tele-medicine and home visits,” it said.

The group remains cautiously optimistic, and will continue to focus on disciplined management of costs and operational cash flows.