PETALING JAYA: KPJ Healthcare Bhd posted a net profit of RM25.29 million for the fourth quarter ended Dec 31, 2020, 69.9% lower year-on-year from RM84 million, while revenue also declined to RM586.83 million from RM717.93 million previously.

In a Bursa filing, the group said the recognition of impairment loss on the investment of quoted and unquoted shares has resulted in administrative costs to increase. Additionally, lower gain on fair value of investment properties and impairment loss on property, plant and equipment also added to the lower performance of the group in the current quarter.

The Malaysia segment contributed to 94% of total group revenue for the quarter, registering at 18% lower over RM678.9 million in the same period in the preceding year, mainly due to the 6% reduction in number of patients from 755,485 patients reported in Q4,19 to 713,715 in current quarter.

Profit before tax for the segment was recorded at RM57.5 million, which was 40% lower as compared to RM95.5 million reported for the fourth quarter in 2019, due to the pandemic and the increase in costs especially from newly opened hospitals and new hospital buildings in current year.

For the full year, KPJ posted a net profit of RM110.44 million, against RM211.37 million in the previous year, while revenue declined to RM2,4 billion from RM2.74 billion in FY2019.

Looking ahead, the group said while it is anticipating that the challenges posed by the pandemic will continue in 2021, it is cautiously optimistic that the outlook towards the end of 2021 will improve on the back of the anticipated rollout of the national vaccination programme in Malaysia.