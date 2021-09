Newly-minted Housing and Local Government (KPKT) Minister Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican, 49, clocked in at the KPKT office in Putrajaya on Wednesday for his first day of work as minister.

“Today marks the beginning of my journey together with the big KPKT family and my responsibility as the Minister of KPKT. God willing, all of us at KPKT will commit to fulfilling the trust given to us,“ he said.

As a symbolic commencement of duties, the minister registered his attendance by scanning the employee’s security pass on the attendance scanner at the minister’s office. He was briefed on the key functions and roles, issues, challenges and plans of KPKT in the future.

He was welcomed by KPKT deputy minister Datuk Seri Ismail Muttalib.

Last Friday, Reezal was appointed KPKT Minister in the Barisan Nasional administration under Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob. Previously, he was the Youth and Sports Minister in the Perikatan Nasional administration under former Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin from March 2020 to August 2021.

He has been a Member of Parliament for Kepala Batas since May 2013 after the retirement of fifth Prime Minister Tun Abdullah Ahmad Badawi. He is also a member of the supreme council of the United Malays National Organisation.