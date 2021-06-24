KPMG resigns as Serba Dinamik’s auditor

PETALING JAYA: Messrs KPMG PLT have resigned as auditors of Serba Dinamik Holdings Bhd with immediate effect after the latter filed a writ and statement of claim against KPMG.

“KPMG in the notice (dated June 23, 2021) stated that the suit filed by the company on June 22, 2021 against them in regard to the ongoing statutory audit of the company for the financial period ending June 30, 2021 has compromised their ability to independently continue the audit engagement and discharge their professional duties as auditor of the company,“ Serba Dinamik said in a stock exchange filing today.

The company is currently identifying new auditors to be engaged pursuant to Section 271(2)(b) of the Companies Act 2016 and will make an announcement upon the finalisation of appointment of the new auditors.

Serba Dinamik was the most active stock on the bourse today. At the closing bell, the counter fell 10.08% to 53.5 sen on 371.67 million shares changing hands.

Meanwhile, the Malaysian Institute of Accountants (MIA) and Malaysian Institute of Certified Public Accountants (MICPA) said any issues that arise in the course of the audit should be resolved to the satisfaction of the auditors.

“Where the relationship between the listed entity and its auditor is strained, the auditor may need to reconsider its role. That is part of the role of a professional, taking into account all circumstances and issues which impact the role,“ MIA and MICPA said.

The accountancy bodies reiterated that the role of the approved statutory auditors is to provide reasonable assurance on whether the financial statements prepared by reporting entities are true and fair. Through the external audit, auditors play an important role in promoting confidence in the quality and reliability of audited financial statements in Malaysia.

In carrying out their statutory duties, auditors are bound by the International Standards on Auditing (ISAs) and the profession’s code of ethics. Furthermore, the auditors of public interest entities are required to comply with Capital Market and Securities regulations and are subject to oversight by the Audit Oversight Board.

As such, auditors are required to comply with the requirements of the ISAs and exercise professional scepticism in the conduct of their audits. The objective of audits can be achieved when auditors can perform their audits within a good corporate governance ecosystem and render their independent opinion without fear or favour.

Both MIA and MICPA demand the highest standards of ethical behaviour from accountants and auditors through adherence to the fundamental principles as enshrined in the ethics rules, and appreciate that accountants and auditors continually strive to nurture and uphold the integrity of the accountancy profession.