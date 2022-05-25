KPower subsidiary launches synthetic bone cement

PETALING JAYA: KPower Bhd’s 70%-owned subsidiary Granulab (M) Sdn Bhd today launched Prosteomax, a halal-certified synthetic bone cement.

Prosteomax has been certified halal by the Malaysian Islamic Development Department and registered with Malaysian Medical Device Authority for orthopaedics, cranio, dental and maxillofacial applications.

KPower group CEO Amirul Afif Abd Aziz anticipates an increase in demand for bone cements due to a few factors, specifically the increase in global population, increase in road-traffic accidents as well as increase in the ageing population that requires medical interventions. In Malaysia, it was estimated that 3.5 million of its population was above the age of 65 years old in 2021.

He said the accelerated growth of the global halal market is not only confined to the food and beverage industry but also extends to the financial sector, agriculture, medical, consumer goods, and cosmetics, amongst others. This presents the group with numerous opportunities as a result of the increasing demand for halal medical technologies.

“Looking at this, it is only prudent for us to focus our initial marketing efforts of our halal-certified products in Muslim-majority countries such as Indonesia, Middle East and Central Asia. Having said that, our halal-certified products do not deter us to also cater to non-Muslim consumers especially as the demand for halal-certified products amongst this demographic is also gradually increasing. We look forward to strengthen our presence within the non-Muslim consumer market in the foreseeable future.”

KPower first ventured into the healthcare and technology space in January 2021 with the acquisition of 70% equity stake in Granulab from Sirim Tech Venture Sdn Bhd, a subsidiary of Sirim Bhd, to participate in the fast-growing healthcare industry.

“We seek to accelerate KPower’s involvement in this sector by acquiring an established company with the requisite licenses and certifications and support from Sirim with a unique halal angle. Granulab’s existing products are the first of many healthcare products from the group as we look to leverage on the licenses, its resources and its capabilities even further.”

Granulab, a Bio-Nexus status company, is also the manufacturer of the granular synthetic bone graft GranuMaS, the halal synthetic bone graft product in Malaysia. Granulab had filed patents in a few countries and the patents have also been granted in Malaysia, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, USA, Germany, and France. Granulab is also the holder of various certifications locally and internationally, amongst them are the MDA Establishment Licence and Good Distribution Practice of Medical Devices Licence from Medical Device Authority Malaysia as well as the CE Mark Certification and ISO 13485 from BSI, Netherlands.