KPS posts steady revenue, higher patami for 2022

SHAH ALAM: Investment holding company Kumpulan Perangsang Selangor Bhd (KPS) yesterday reported a steady top line, registering RM1,359.5 million in revenue for the year ended Dec 31, 2022 (FY22), compared with RM1,328.1 million in the same period last year.

The steady performance for the year was achieved through the strategic execution of tactical initiatives of its core business, in part resulting in more than RM450 million worth of contracts. Profit attributable to owners of the parent (patami) rose to RM73.7 million compared with the RM57.2 million booked in FY21, supported by higher share of profits from associates, mainly from the disposal of Sistem Penyuraian Trafik KL Barat Sdn Bhd (Sprint).

KPS registered RM322.1 million in revenue for the quarter ended Dec 31, 2022 (Q4’22), 4% lower than RM335.9 million in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Its manufacturing business, which is represented by Toyoplas Manufacturing (M) Sdn Bhd, Century Bond Bhd, CPI (Penang) Sdn Bhd, King Koil Manufacturing West LLC (KKMW) and King Koil Sales Inc (KKSI), recorded lower revenue year-on-year (y-o-y) at RM269.2 million compared with RM289.6 million in Q4’21. The lower revenue was mainly due to the normalisation of demand and electronic chips (IC) supply volatility. Overall, the manufacturing business contributed 84% to the group’s revenue for the quarter.

Toyoplas remained the highest revenue contributor with RM124.8 million, 6% higher than RM118.1 million in Q4’21, driven mainly by new projects in Malaysia (accessories for vacuum cleaners) and China (wifi access points).

The revenue contribution was followed by Century Bond with RM59.7 million, 9% lower than RM65.6 million in Q4’21, as IC shortages continually affected its consumer electronics customers. CPI contributed RM54.3 million, a 4% growth compared with RM52.3 million in the corresponding quarter of 2021 due to higher sales from all business segments except for healthcare and automotive, which was also affected by IC shortages.

The remaining RM30.4 million came from KKMW and KKSI combined, which was 43% lower than in Q4’21, caused by the cessation of a key customer and weaker sales.

The trading business grew by 14% y-o-y with total revenue of RM40 million in the final quarter of 2022 compared with RM35.1 million in Q4’21.

KPS managing director/group CEO Ahmad Fariz Hassan said: “During the quarter, our tactical initiatives such as diversifying product mix, increasing reach and managing market risks aimed at managing the top line have been successful. This has led KPS Berhad to securing more than RM450 million contracts, ending the year with steady revenue.

“Our ability to continue progressing amidst a turbulent operating environment is a product of the agility of a response strategy and the tenacity of our team members, leading to the execution of a series of tactical actions towards achieving our business targets at the subsidiary level as part of the group’s value creation plans.”

The disposal allowed KPS to reward its shareholders on Dec 30 2022 with a 4.5 sen special dividend per share, alongside a 2 sen interim dividend, both totalling RM34.9 million.