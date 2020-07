PETALING JAYA: DKSH Business Unit Consumer Goods, the partner for fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies seeking to grow their business in Asia, is expanding its partnership with The Kraft Heinz Company, the fifth-largest food and beverage company in the world, to Malaysia.

DKSH has been appointed by Kraft Heinz as full-service distributor for its portfolio of sauces and dry groceries in Malaysia.

DKSH had a long-lasting relationship with Kraft Foods, dating back to 2001. Since Kraft Foods and Heinz joined forces, DKSH has been supporting the company in Singapore and Hong Kong, which are both key markets in the region.

The expansion of the partnership to Malaysia is an example of DKSH’s track record and capabilities as pan-Asian services provider for multinational FMCG companies. The decision of Kraft Heinz to appoint DKSH as partner in Malaysia aims at simplifying its operation in the region, by decreasing time spent on distributor management and by moving from a multi-distributor model to one service provider.

DKSH will provide a full-service solution for Kraft Heinz to accelerate growth for household brands, such as Heinz, ABC, HP Sauce, Lea & Perrin’s and Wattie’s in Malaysia.

DKSH’s approach to drive growth is fourfold: First, DKSH will be decreasing Kraft Heinz’s operational complexity in Malaysia, including East Malaysia. Second, it will also improve accessibility by closing distribution gaps in Modern Trade and expanding coverage in General Trade and Food Services. Third, the company will strongly focus on operational excellence and on raising on-shelf availability. Lastly, DKSH will enable effective analysis through data sharing and business intelligence.

Kraft Heinz managing director, SEA, NWA, India and APAC exports Joao Leitao believes the partnership with DKSH will simplify its operation and open new doors for the company.

“Having one partner that provides a full-service solution in multiple markets in the region is a key strategic reason for us the expand our partnership to Malaysia.”

DKSH global head, business unit consumer goods Terry Seremetis said expanding its relationship with a leading company like Kraft Heinz is testament to the strength of its growth platform and will further strengthen its position in the market.

“We are fully committed to driving availability and visibility of globally renowned brands like Heinz and regional hero’s like ABC.”