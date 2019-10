KUALA LUMPUR: Kronologi Asia Bhd sees the service business as a good area of growth with an expected 40% to 50% growth in its customer base.

Speaking at a press conference today, its CEO Edmond Tay explained that the growth in the segment has been contributed by smaller companies that are looking into embracing the cloud but do not know how to start with.

“The 40-50% year-on-year growth in customer base is a realistic target, as more and more people will adopt cloud as a service.”

Tay revealed that one of the group’s main growth strategies is to sell more within its customer base and conduct seeding programmes.