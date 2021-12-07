Kronologi Asia bullish on FY22 performance

PETALING JAYA: Kronologi Asia Bhd will focus on a shift towards “as-a-Service” to generate more profit, with other transformative higher revenue mixes being pay-per-use, consumption-based, and subscription-based offerings.

“The financial year 2022 (FY22) key market indicators and recovery are going up to a post-Covid era, the new normal, and returning to pre-Covid growth. We are building an organisation that supports long-term higher level of revenue and higher revenue mix for recurring businesses.

“The FY22 full-year guidance was raised by the established strong performance in the nine months. Our differentiated and diverse portfolio and geography generate enormous value for the company in business verticals such as data-driven, as-a-Service, and diversified geography,“ said Kronologi CEO Edmond Tay Nam Hiong at the virtual reporting of its operating results for its third quarter ended Oct 31 (Q3’22).

Its net profit for Q3’22 increased 64.28% to RM8.04 million from RM4.9 million in last year’s corresponding quarter due to a continuation of positive trajectory from the group’s enterprise data management and as-a-Service businesses for hybrid and cloud segments.

Its revenue increased 26.85% to RM75.15 million from RM59.24 million previously.

For the nine months of FY22, it registered a net profit of RM17.17 million compared with a net loss of RM5.10 million previously. Revenue increased 36.74% to RM208.48 million from RM152.47 million.

In a statement, Tay said Kronologi’s Q3’22 results were transformative financially and operationally.

“We acquired our China associate entity, and with just three months of consolidated contribution, the group drove 64% profitability growth over the previous year. The group integration delivers synergies with improved contributions across some of our major markets such as China, India, and Hong Kong. It has provided us confidence to raise our 2022 full-year guidance.

“The group performance reflects a maturing and new digital transformation age where data is the new gold with a comprehensive suite of products and services, especially as-a-Service.

“Kronologi is poised to accelerate growth and extend cloud and data management enrichment into all industries that continue to embrace digital transformation in their operations,“ he said.