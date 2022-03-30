Kronologi Asia FY22 net profit surges to record RM23.77m

PETALING JAYA: Kronologi Asia Bhd, which posted its highest net profit in the financial year ended Jan 31, 2022 (FY22), is optimistic of the company’s prospects as it expects a double-digit growth in revenue for FY23 due to the digitisation of all businesses across the region.

“Last year we registered our record revenue and profit, hence it gives us the confidence that this year FY23, we are confident of growing the company. There is a lot of value in our differentiated and diversified portfolio and geography,” group CEO Edmond Tay said during the company’s corporate updates briefing yesterday.

“The strength of our core business has enabled us to accelerate our investments toward enterprise deliverables – transforming the way we deliver our As-A-Service offerings and supporting an expanding number of domain-specific cloud services,” he added.

Kronologi, a provider of hybrid and cloud enterprise data management technology and solutions in Asia, saw its net profit for the fourth quarter ended Jan 31, 2022 rise 15% to RM6.6 million from RM5.72 million a year ago, while revenue was up marginally to RM99.53 million versus RM98.81 million in the same quarter last year.

For the full year FY22, the group’s net profit increased exponentially to RM23.77 million compared to RM1.42 million a year earlier, thanks to higher revenue of RM308.01 million against RM265.49 million in FY21.

Majority of the group’s revenue was recognised from Singapore and Philippines (64.57% of total revenue), followed by China (21.29% of total revenue). By product category, the Enterprise Data Management (EDM) Infrastructure Technology segment continued to dominate the group’s revenue (82.9% of total revenue), with EDM As-A-Service making up the balance.

The company said the successful acquisition and integration of the China associate in FY22 has enabled greater operational synergies which have led to record growth in customers, revenue, and profitability.