KTC Group taps cloud technology to build ‘smart cities’

KUALA LUMPUR: KTC Arkz Group Sdn Bhd, a niche property-based group, aims to use cloud technology (tech) for its “smart city” high-rise development projects to meet the rising demand for modern technological applications, said a company official today.

KTC Group chief project officer Memphes Chong said the company recently signed a memorandum of collaboration (MoC) with a technology-solutions multinational to install tech-based facilities for working professionals, business owners, investors and academia at its development projects.

He said KTC’s decision to employ cloud technology is because it will help open up a wealth of new experiences and knowledge for users as it is important for industries to become more efficient by digitalising their business operations.

The MoC will enable the parties to jointly develop and implement various cloud-based digital solutions for state-of-the-art services and experiences for a leading-edge technology ecosystem in projects that the company has earmarked, particularly in Perak and Selangor, Chong said.

By locating its development projects near existing universities and colleges, he said, this will help create a conducive environme

nt for research and business endeavours by academia and tech-based investors.

“Work should begin later this year once the details are finalised because we want technology to be in the forefront of our projects,” Chong said.

He said KTC plans to create an exciting lifestyle that caters to Generations Y and Z in high-rise developments as these spaces will provide a conducive ecosystem in areas such as automotive technology research, digital applications, shopping platforms, and entertainment research.

KTC Group CEO Chong Khin Thin said the company’s focus on cloud technology is based on its belief that development projects will have to meet the aspirations of the younger generation who is now demanding better facilities for their business operations and everyday lives.

“We have to move with the times because that is what young people are demanding – better tech facilities, not just buildings,” he added. – Bernama