Kuala Lumpur ranked #2 among Airbnb’s trending destinations in Q3

KUALA LUMPUR: New data from Airbnb has revealed that Kuala Lumpur ranked 2nd in the top trending destinations worldwide in Q3, pulling ahead of other popular tourist destinations around the world.

Airbnb revealed that the list of top 10 most trending global destinations in Q3, which included popular destinations across Asia, South America and Europe were Kuta ( Indonesia), Kuala Lumpur, Itapema (Brazil), Angra dos Reis (Brazil), Bangkok (Thailand), Sydney (Australia), Singapore, Málaga, (Spain), Melbourne (Australia), and Pattaya City in Thaliand.

Airbnb’s general manager for Southeast Asia, India, Hong Kong and Taiwan Amanpreet Bajaj (pix) said, “The reopening of more countries this year has unlocked pent-up demand from international travelers eager to reconnect with loved ones or visit their favourite destinations once more. It’s incredibly heartening that Malaysia is top of mind for international travelers as travel bounces back, with its variety of incredible offerings from breathtaking nature to rich culture and delicious cuisine.”

Amidst heightened interest to travel overseas this year, domestic travel remains popular among Malaysians. Ipoh claimed the top spot as Malaysians first most popular destination on Airbnb in Q3 followed by Kuching, Kuala Lumpur, Kota Kinabalu and Genting Highlands.

With the biggest travel revolution the world has seen, Airbnb created a completely new way for travelers to search for their holiday homes as designed around Airbnb Categories. With over 300 million views globally since its launch in May, the top five Airbnb categories in Malaysia by median earnings in Q3 2022 were Amazing views, Golfing, Amazing pools, Beachfront and Tropical.

With travel back in full swing, Malaysians are now planning their overseas holidays with renewed enthusiasm. New Airbnb data found that the trending international destinations ranging from near and far by Malaysians in Q3 2022 were Bangkok, Paris, Melbourne, Greater London and Seoul.