KUB’s joint development agreement for LPG plan lapses

PETALING JAYA: KUB Malaysia Bhd’s agreement to build a liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) terminal in West Port, Klang has expired.

The group told Bursa Malaysia that its joint development agreement (JDA) with Singapore-based Manabaft Pte Ltd for the development, construction and ownership of the LPG terminal had lapsed on April 30 with no extension agreed by the parties.

“The parties are in discussion on the next course of action.”

Recall that the JDA was inked last October with Manabaft, an affiliate of the Marquard & Bahls Group.