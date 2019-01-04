KUB’s major shareholder approached for stake sale

PETALING JAYA: KUB Malaysia Bhd’s major shareholder Anchorscape Sdn Bhd has been approached by a few parties who have expressed interest in acquiring some stake held by them in the company.

“The discussions with the various parties are still very preliminary at this juncture and no agreements and/or conclusions have been made so far on the same,“ KUB responded in an updated stock exchange filing on its unusual market activity.

KUB’s share price has jumped 65% to 39.5 sen on Friday from 24 sen two days ago.