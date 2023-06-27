Kulim delivers impressive results for FY22

PETALING JAYA: Kulim (Malaysia) Bhd registered outstanding results for its financial year ended Dec 31, 2022 (FY22), with profit before tax and zakat increasing 22.3% to RM530.66 million from RM433.81 million in FY21.

The impressive performance was driven by high commodity prices and backed by enhanced operational efficiencies.

Kulim achieved a substantial 12.83% increase in revenue to RM1.86 billion compared with RM1.65 billion in FY21. The plantation segment emerged as the major revenue contributor, generating RM1.75 billion.

Notably, the company showcased a strengthened financial position, leading to an improved net gearing ratio of 0.56 times, a significant enhancement compared with 0.63 times in FY21.

Despite the challenges faced in the plantation sector, particularly the acute labour shortage, Kulim achieved a 7.36% increase in fresh fruit bunch production, from 1,035,342 tonnes in 2021 to 1,111,496 tonnes. Palm product yield improved from 5.26 tonnes per hectare to 5.65 tonnes, and yield per hectare increased from 20.11 tonnes to 22.06 tonnes. These were higher than the industry averages in Johor and Peninsular Malaysia, which stood at 17.65 tonnes per hectare and 16.41 per hectare, respectively. Although the oil extraction rate decreased to 20.27% from 20.83%, it remained higher than the industry average of 19.57% for Peninsular Malaysia and 19.70% for Malaysia.

The good results enabled Kulim to declare a total dividend of RM175 million, including a first interim dividend of 2,500 sen per share (equivalent to RM100 million) and a second interim dividend of 1,875 sen per share (equivalent to RM75 million) for FY22.

“As we remain ‘Focused, Resilient, and Future-ready’, Kulim remains confident in its success for 2023 despite anticipated challenges. With determination, we aim to leverage robust demand to continue our transformation programme.

“Our key priorities involve expanding our core businesses, plantation and agrofood, while upholding environmental, social, and governance principles in our operations.

“We will leverage enhanced mechanisation and digitalisation to establish ourselves as a sustainable, profitable, and inclusive agribusiness player,” said Kulim director Mohd Faris Adli Shukery.