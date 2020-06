PETALING JAYA: Employees Provident Fund’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Kwasa Land has named Datuk Seri Michael K.C. Yam (pix) as its chairman effective June 1 following the retirement of Tan Sri Samsudin Osman.

He had served on the group’s board since 2011.

Before joining the group, Yam had held leading positions in listed property companies, Sunrise Bhd (now known as UEM Sunrise Berhad) and Country Heights Holdings Bhd, where he led the development and management of integrated and township mixed developments, hotels, resorts, shopping malls, golf courses and international schools in Malaysia, Australia, UK, Mauritius and South Africa.

He is the managing director and CEO of Impetus Alliance Advisors Sdn Bhd, a corporate and project management advisory firm he founded in 2008. He is also the chairman of InvestKL Corporation and past president and patron of the Real Estate and Housing Developers’ Association of Malaysia.

Yam also serves as the senior independent director of Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd and Paramount Corp Bhd, as well as an independent non-executive director of Cahya Mata Sarawak Bhd and Standard Chartered Saadiq Bhd.

In regards to the appointment, he expressed excitement to work with the team to chart new goals and explore opportunities for growth for the unique mixed township development that is Kwasa Damansara.

“As the last prime land and strategically located greenfield site in Klang Valley, the development seeks to deliver significant economic and social benefits for residents, visitors and the surrounding communities.”

Kwasa Land’s managing director, Hafiz Kassim said the group is pleased to have Yam as its chairman.

“Having such a deep experience in real estate development, he brings the right mix of expertise and depth crucial to steer our efforts to realise Kwasa Damansara’s goal to be a green, connected and inclusive township.”