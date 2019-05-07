Lafarge to resume cement supply for East Coast Rail Link

PETALING JAYA: Lafarge Malaysia Bhd can now resume cement supplies for all eight packages of the proposed East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) project worth RM270 million.

Lafarge said following the instruction received by China Communications Construction (ECRL) Sdn Bhd from Malaysia Rail Link Sdn Bhd on April 15, the suspension of the company’s supplies will now be ceased with immediate effect and it is instructed to resume supplies for the remaining term under the contract until Dec 31.

The ECRL project was one of the major projects that underwent a review by the Pakatan Harapan government upon assuming power last year.

Last month, Malaysia Rail Link and China Communications Construction Company Ltd signed a supplementary agreement to pave the way for the resumption of the suspended project.

Lafarge’s wholly owned subsidiary Lafarge Cement Sdn Bhd and China Communications Construction had in March 2018 entered into an agreement for the supply of cement for all eight packages of work for the proposed ECRL project for RM270 million.