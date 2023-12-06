Lagenda Properties becomes constituent of FTSE4GOOD and F4GBMS Indices

PETALING JAYA: Affordable housing and integrated township developer Lagenda Properties Bhd has been included as a constituent of the FTSE4Good Bursa Malaysia (FTSE4GOOD) and FTSE4GOOD Bursa Malaysia Syariah (F4GBMS) Index.

Lagenda Properties' core business of developing sustainable and inclusive affordable housing townships is embedded in Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) values.

The recent inclusion of Lagenda Properties in the FTSE4Good and F4GBMS indices serves as a validation of the Group's ongoing efforts. This recognition affirms Lagenda Properties' continuous endeavour to create positive and sustainable impacts not only within the organisation but also within the communities it serves.

Lagenda Properties Managing Director Datuk Jimmy Doh said that the inclusion was a recognition to the Group’s advancement in the ESG sphere.

“The Bursa Malaysia FTSE4GOOD Index is a widely recognised benchmark for ESG performance and disclosure. In the last few years, we have been making steady headway and have recently revealed our sustainability framework, roadmap, performance and set various targets to steer our ESG advancement. The admission into the FTSE4GOOD and F4GBMS Indexes reinforces that we are on the right track,” said Doh.

He added that affordable housing development goes beyond merely constructing homes. It involves creating sustainable communities that prioritise the well-being of residents and support social and economic progress.

“Moving forward, we will continue to integrate sustainability into our business strategies, embedding it into our decision-making processes and fostering a culture of responsibility across all levels of the organisation. We will proactively seek opportunities to contribute positively to society, minimise our environmental footprint, and ensure the well-being of our employees and the communities in which we operate”, he concluded.