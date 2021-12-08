Lagenda Properties eases army veteran homeownership

PETALING JAYA: Lagenda Properties Bhd has signed a collaboration agreement with Koperasi Veteran Daulat Kedah (KVDK) Bhd to offer customised financial plans for army personnel in need, wherein assistance would be provided to aspiring homeowners to restructure their finances for higher loan eligibility.

“The housing dilemma is a real issue amongst military personnel as many are priced out of the market. Many in fact, are not able to own their own homes even in their twilight years, which is disheartening. This is where we are compelled as a group to go beyond the norm to address this particular segment to ensure everyone can afford a home,” said Lagenda Properties managing director Datuk Jimmy Doh.

“Many KVDK members are either serving army veterans or retirees who have yet to own homes. This is due to affordability issues, as they simply cannot afford housing priced above RM200,000, with their B40 salaries averaging at RM2,000 per month. Moreover, they often live in cramped conditions, with five to seven family members of multiple generations under one roof,” said KVDK chairman Asomuddin Ahmad.

“Tentera personnel tend to have multiple ongoing loans, which hinders their chances at homeownership. Here, they would be advised on how to restructure and better manage their debts,” added Asomuddin.

This service, which often determines the homeowner’s success at purchasing the property, is provided on a complimentary basis by experienced Lagenda advisers. Often this becomes the deciding factor that aids the conclusion of the purchase, whilst increasing the financial literacy of the army personnel.