PETALING JAYA: Lagenda Properties Bhd has appointed Solarvest Holdings Bhd as its solar photovoltaic (PV) systems partner for its largest sustainable affordable townships project in Malaysia.

For a start, Solarvest will install 1,000 residential solar PV systems across three townships being developed by Lagenda Properties in Perak. Solarvest will undertake the solar design, supply, installation, testing, and commissioning works for 1,000 selected homes..

Upon completion of the project, the three townships will potentially produce 2.8GWh of clean electricity which neutralises about 1,950 tonnes of carbon emissions a year.

Lagenda Properties managing director Datuk Jimmy Doh Jee Ming said Lagenda Properties’ sustainable township is designed to cater for the B40 and M40 income groups.

“Solar panels have the ability to reduce house temperature and generate electricity all year round. Partnering Solarvest allows us to leverage on economies of scale to deliver the greatest value to our house buyers. With savings from utility bills over the long term, Lagenda Properties’ home buyers will ultimately enjoy a lower cost of living, adding to the attractiveness and affordability of our projects,” he said in a statement.”

Solarvest group CEO Davis Chong Chun Shiong said the partnership with Lagenda Properties is by far its single-largest residential solar project.

“We aim to replicate such partnership with more property developers across the regions to create a holistic living environment for the communities in Malaysia. It is a win-win situation to include solar in the blueprint for township development as it helps property developers to fulfil their environmental goals as well as provide customers with self-sufficient homes. Our intention is in line with the government’s push for solar adoption in the property sector and we hope more industry players will take advantage of such initiatives,” he said.