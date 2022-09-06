Lagenda teams up with Selangor govt firm for first foray into state

KUALA LUMPUR: Lagenda Properties Bhd, through wholly owned subsidiary Blossom Eastland Sdn Bhd, has entered into a development joint venture (JV) with Kumpulan Hartanah Selangor Bhd (KHSB), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Selangor state government, to develop a 191-acre plot in Bernam Jaya.

The Bernam Jaya development will be Lagenda’s first foray into Selangor. It is targeted to launch by the fourth quarter of 2023.

With Lagenda as the developer and KHSB as the landowner, the JV aims to develop the land into a township with more than 2,000 units of affordable landed homes that are priced below RM250,000.

“One of the main reasons we chose Selangor to develop our township is its large population and the lack of affordable landed homes. We believe once people have the security of owning their home, it enables them to alleviate home ownership concerns and plan their future with more confidence and optimism,” Lagenda Properties managing director Datuk Jimmy Doh said in a statement today.

The development is located about 75km from the Kuala Lumpur city centre and is accessible via the North-South Expressway.