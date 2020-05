PETALING JAYA: Lambo Group Bhd entered into two separate memorandums of understanding (MoU) with Biolux Network (Asia) Sdn Bhd and TJM Products Sdn Bhd to appoint it as the preferred online marketplace provider via its wholly-owned subsidiary, Lamboplace Sdn Bhd.

Biolux is a subsidiary of Biotek Environmental Science Ltd, a leading company in developing terminal application of ozone technology.

TJM is in the business of importing and distributing TJM Products and Covid-19 Prevention Essential Products (59S), domestically and throughout Southeast Asia.

According to the group’s Bursa filings, the MoU expressed the intention of the parties to collaborate and explore opportunities to develop, support and enrich the marketing activities in the fields that will be beneficial to all.

Lamboplace has been appointed by both companies to act as the e-commerce platform to supply chemical-free disinfection products from Biolux and the product brand 59S from TJM.

Lamboplace’s group CEO Datuk Jason Yap commented that the reliance on e-commerce will continue to grow, as it becomes more a necessity than simply an option for all businesses.

He opined that Covid-19 will not end in the next one to two years until a vaccine is formulated and tested.

“We need to adapt with the new norm. Embracing the digital economy, while managing physical platforms will be crucial for businesses moving forward,” he said in a press release.

In regards to the partnership, Biolux’s CEO Ivan Kuan stated that the strategic partnership with Lamboplace would allow it better reach its customers.

Meanwhile, TJM’s managing director Eddie Beh noted that the pandemic has shown the need to improve prevention methods.