Langkasuka Village breaks ground, set to spearhead Langkawi’s transformation

PETALING JAYA: Widad Business Group Sdn Bhd (WBG), through its wholly owned subsidiary Langkasuka Land Sdn Bhd, has commenced works on Langkasuka Village, phase 1 of the Widad Langkasuka project.

The ground-breaking ceremony on Sunday marked the start of the earthwork package worth RM40 million, which is targeted to be completed by Aug 3, 2023.

The approval of the rezoning of land use and the obtainment of development planning approval enabled the commencement of physical works on site to kickstart founder and group executive chairman Tan Sri Muhammad Ikmal Opat Abdullah’s dream of transforming and paving the way for the evolution of Langkawi from being the jewel of Kedah to becoming the “it” destination of the world.

“Sprawling across 2,000 acres, this integrated project includes a retail and shopping development, hospital, residences, recreation, higher education institution, and more. I would like to praise this project because it has fulfilled six main core of the Kedah Development Plan 2035,” said Kedah Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor.

The Northern Corridor Economic Region is facilitating Langkasuka Land Sdn Bhd through region-specific fiscal and non-fiscal incentives that encourage high-value and substantive regional investments.

Confident on WBG’s role in revolutionising tourism in the area whilst meeting global standards, Muhammad Ikmal said: “As a high-impact project, Widad Langkasuka will be built by focusing on the concept of providing conducive infrastructure and facilities to unleash Langkawi as a tourist destination of global standards.”

The whole mixed-development project is estimated to be worth RM40 billion. When completed, it will become a tourist city building on the model of “Malay vernacular architecture,“ a global community based on the archipelago’s heritage of designs that adopt local tropical features that are green and eco-friendly.”

Langkasuka Village forms part of the greater 2,000 acres of development known as Widad Langkasuka, which will subsequently include the eagle-shaped man-made islands known as Langkasuka City.

Langkasuka Village development includes Langkasuka Golf and Country Club, a tournament-level golf course with a 400,000 sq ft build-up clubhouse. LangVilla encompass luxury villas surrounded by a golf course, a mall for indoor and outdoor retail and entertainment experiences, a rainforest-themed hotel, serviced apartments, and luxury condominiums.