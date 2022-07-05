Lazada introduces halal-certified online store Laz Halal

PETALING JAYA: Lazada Malaysia has launched its Laz Halal online store, allowing Malaysians to conveniently shop for 100% verified halal-certified products.

This new halal channel will offer consumers an easier access to a variety of local and international halal products that have been verified and authenticated with Jakim halal certification.

The Laz Halal channel also aims to support local entrepreneurs who are keen to market their halal-certified products to a growing customer base that considers halal as a key factor in their purchasing decision. Laz Halal will be an expanded channel for businesses to reach out to more customers that increasingly shop online for halal-certified groceries, food and beverages, household items, health and wellness, fashion, beauty and a variety of other halal products.

“Laz Halal will give consumers the confidence to purchase certified, good quality and value-for-money halal products on a trusted online destination, directly from flagship stores and sellers that offer an assortment of halal-certified consumer goods. This specialised channel will give businesses big and small added opportunity to drive sales and engagement with customers,” said Lazada Malaysia chief customer officer Syarif Lee in a statement today.