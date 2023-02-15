Lazada Malaysia rolls out programmes to boster sellers’ earnings

PETALING JAYA: Lazada Malaysia today introduced the all-new Everyday Cashback and the Seller Affiliate programmes for sellers to help boost their earning potential in conjunction with Lazada University Masterclass 9th Edition.

With attractive rebates and cashback earnings for every purchase, Everyday Cashback enables sellers to provide a more rewarding online shopping experience for customers. Meanwhile, Seller Affiliate provides an additional revenue channel for sellers by allowing them to earn commissions on customer purchases made through an affiliate link.

“Building on the success of programmes like Lazada Bonus and LazCoins, we are proud to introduce Everyday Cashback and Seller Affiliate as all-new offerings that deliver a better, more rewarding, and differentiated online shopping experience. While buyers will enjoy discounts and savings when they shop, sellers will see a greater conversion and retention of customers to their store,” said Lazada Malaysia CEO, Alan Chan.

The two new programmes are designed to help both new and existing sellers gain insights and in-depth knowledge about eCommerce from industry veterans and expert sellers.

“Together with the curated Masterclasses, we are empowering sellers with the tools to maximise their business and earning potential, as well as improve their business sustainability and resilience,” he said.

At the event, the company also launched a New Seller Package to assist new businesses in getting started, allowing them to begin their online business journey at no cost, whilst enjoying 0% commission fees for three months, exclusive traffic and exposure, free shipping for customers, and free trainings through Lazada University.