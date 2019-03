PETALING JAYA: LBI Capital Bhd is planning to undertake a bonus issue of up to 16.43 million new shares together with up to 49.3 million free detachable warrants on the basis of one bonus share together with three warrants for every five existing ordinary shares in LBI.

Based on the maximum scenario and assuming full exercise of the warrants at 50 sen per warrant, a total of up to 49.30 new LBI shares would be issued and the company could potentially raise gross proceeds of up to RM24.65 million, according to its filing with the stock exchange.

The proceeds raised will be used for the future working capital requirements of the group, including payment of trade and other payables, staff costs and other operating expenses.

The proposed bonus issue of shares with warrants is to reward existing shareholders for their continued support while enhancing its capital base.

“It will enable the existing shareholders to have greater participation in the equity of the company in terms of the number of LBI shares held, whilst maintaining their percentage of equity interest,” it said.

The group has also terminated its existing employees’ share option scheme, which will be replaced by the establishment of a long-term incentive plan (LTIP) of up to 15% of the total number of issued shares of the company for eligible directors and employees of the group.

The proposed LTIP is to attract, retain, motivate and reward directors and employees of the group that contribute to the performance and growth of the group. It shall comprise the proposed share grant plan and proposed share option plan.

Upon implementation, the proposed LTIP shall be in force for five years. The board may extend the scheme for another five years if it deems fit and upon recommendation of the LTIP committee.