PETALING JAYA: LBS Bina Group Bhd today announced that it has generated RM766 million sales so far, on track to achieve its target of RM1.5 billion this year.

Its group managing director Tan Sri Lim Hock San (pix) said the sales were contributed mostly from its Cybersouth and Alam Perdana projects.

“With these figures, I’ve confidence that we’ll achieve our sales of RM1.5 billion end of this year,“ he told a press conference after its AGM here this morning.

Its unbilled sales stood at RM1.75 billion.