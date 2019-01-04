LBS Bina sets RM1.5b sales target for 2019

KUALA LUMPUR: Property developer LBS Bina Group Bhd has set a sales target of RM1.5 billion for 2019 as the company will launch new projects worth RM1.82 billion this year.

Managing director Tan Sri Lim Hock San (pic) told a media briefing today that the group is confident of sustaining its RM1.5 billion sales target this year driven by the right product offerings and new launches mainly in the Klang Valley.

These include the LBS Alam Perdana township in Puncak Alam, Kita @ Cybersouth township in Dengkil and Residensi Bintang Bukit Jalil condominium which are expected to contribute about RM1.2 billion to its overall sales target this year.

As at Dec 31, 2018, the group’s total unbilled sales stood at RM1.75 billion.