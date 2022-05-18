LBS Bina turns in improved performance for Q1

PETALING JAYA: LBS Bina Group Bhd yesterday announced better first quarter results for the financial year ending Dec 31, 2022 (Q1’22).

For the quarter under review, LBS delivered a revenue of RM409.02 million compared with RM402.55 million in the first quarter of 2021 (Q1’21).

Profit before tax and profit after tax were RM54.26 million and RM33.8 million respectively, which translated to a year-on-year increase of 2.14% and 2.7%.

Profit after tax and non-controlling interests clocked in at RM30.16 million, a commendable year-on-year increase of 20% despite a quarter inflicted with the Russia-Ukraine war and higher raw material prices.

On a segmental basis, property development remained the group’s main earnings contributor. Property development revenue took up 96.2% of the total revenue at RM393.48 million, a year-on-year increase of 1%.

The steady revenue was attributed to progress from its Klang Valley projects such as Residensi Bintang Bukit Jalil, LBS Alam Perdana and KITA @ Cybersouth.

The group further announced that development projects within the Klang Valley contributed more than 80% of the its revenue for Q1’22.

As at May 17, LBS secured total property sales of RM593 million, bookings in the pipeline of RM561 million.

As at April 30, unbilled sales totalled RM2.4 billion, which will contribute positively to the group’s revenue over the next few years.

Commenting on the results, LBS executive chairman Tan Sri Lim Hock San (pix) said: “We were excited to kickstart 2022 on a fresh note and begin a year without disruptions from the Covid-19 pandemic. However, we were faced with a challenging Q1 attributed to the material prices and labour shortage. It has affected the industry and market sentiment all around. Nonetheless, it is encouraging to see LBS push through and report a solid set of results.

“In addition, the recent announcement by Bank Negara Malaysia to increase the overnight policy rate is expected. This is part and parcel of running a business and we have prepared ourselves for this. We believe that our products, which are within the affordable housing range section and located in strategic areas, will continue to receive strong demand from the public,” he said.

This was aided by the government’s stamp duty waiver on first property purchases valued up to RM500,000 by Malaysian citizens for sale and purchase agreements executed between Jan 1, 2021 to Dec 31, 2025.