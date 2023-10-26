Lead development of enterprise 5G solutions, Fahmi tells local firms

KUALA LUMPUR: The government wants local businesses to lead in the development of enterprise 5G solutions, so as to ensure that the development of Malaysia’s digital ecosystem is of the highest international standards, which in turn will elevate the economy to greater heights.

Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil called for a united effort from all stakeholders, from the private and the public sectors, to speed up 5G adoption in the country, for the nation to grow and stay competitive on the global market.

“To thrive, 5G requires the right ecosystem – and to develop a robust ecosystem, there needs to be a concerted effort from corporates, public sector, technology enablers and connectivity providers, and the public sector working closely hand-in-hand to accelerate the adoption of 5G,” he said yesterday in a recorded video speech at the CelcomDigi MY5G Conference and Showcase 2023 launch.

He said that internet connectivity, digital accessibility as well as 5G technology are crucial components for almost any country and its economic development.

Fahmi cited the Global System for Mobile Communications Association that recently identified five key components required for a digital nation – infrastructure, innovation, people, data governance and security.

“These key components are interconnected and must be developed together to avoid potentially costly gaps and delays in the implementation of digital initiatives,” he said.

Furthermore, he encouraged all enterprises, including SMEs, to actively find new solutions, by leveraging advanced technologies, to drive the next phase of development for their businesses, industries and, ultimately, the country.

With strong 5G infrastructure, Fahmi said, SMEs, enterprises and Malaysians can collectively benefit from its efficient foundation for digital services and applications to be developed, stored, distributed and consumed.

“Here in Malaysia, we are pleased to also see industries now leveraging the full potential of 5G to significantly boost efficiency, reach and growth,” he added.

CelcomDigi Bhd CEO Datuk Idham Nawawi said the event has registered about 400 participants from 220 companies, across 30 industries, due to high interest from local businesses.

“This shows the level of interest among Malaysian businesses in their desire to learn about 5G and its potentials. At our Tech Showcase, we have partnered with 18 companies, showcasing a range of 5G use cases,” he said.

He added that one of the common challenges that organisations face is securing funds, since the development and deployment of 5G technology will require companies to have sustainable access to capital to drive digital transformation initiatives.

“Beyond adoption, participation of enabling sectors like banking will also be crucial in paving the way to unlocking benefits for all consumers and businesses,” he said.

Touching on Budget 2024, Idham pointed out that the government has announced various initiatives, including RM100 million in digitalisation grants, which will benefit more than 20,000 SMEs and micro entrepreneurs.