Learn from your past but don’t look back with regret

How has your life experience made you the leader you are today?

Being exposed to multiple and varied business sectors with guidance and mentoring from professional chief executive officers (CEO), self-made entrepreneurs and even leaders in the public sector.

What traits do you look for in your talent or how do you decide who is right for a job?

Determine whether they have fire in their bellies and hunger in their eyes. The person who is prepared to challenge the status quo and not be too structured with their answers.

What advice can you offer those looking to start their career/own business?

Live that dream but, understand the risks as well. Persistence and the ability to take knocks initially are key success factors.

We all know about the industrial revolution, are we in for a technological revolution? Your thoughts.

We are already in the technology revolution especially with IR 4.0 and digitalisation. Embrace these tech changes or become dinosaurs. Small and medium enterprises (SME) especially have to pivot and relook at their business models.

How has mentorship made a difference in your professional life?

I had the immense fortuity to have learned and be guided by pro-fessional CEO and self-made entrepreneurs. You learn risk analysis from the corporate CEO and risk-taking from the SME business owner.

What do you want to accomplish in the next five years?

Continue to be supportive of the development of SME and see the coaches I work with transform as competent leaders with sustainable businesses.

Best piece of advice you ever received on your career.

Learn from your past but do not look back with regret.

Most-admired business leader? Why?

Any SME entrepreneur who starts from scratch and defies the odds to transform their businesses to be market leaders.

How do you stay abreast of issues affecting your industry?

Read and network with people in the industry.

Interactions with entrepreneurs be they via structured platforms, informal gatherings or surveys enable me to have a pulse on the economy.

If you could have an hour with any thought leader in the world, whom would it be and why?

Barrack Obama ... what kept him going when the odds were stacked against him as a black man? How did he navigate the political land mines and win the support of the party elders?

What was the biggest challenge you have faced? What did you learn from it?

Numerous challenges along the way including personal and business.

Remain calm in the midst of calamities. There is often light at the end of the tunnel.

What man-made innovation confounds you? Why?

Bringing humans to the moon. The human brain never fails to astound with continuous innovation.

Malaysia’s greatest brand.

Malaysia Truly Asia. May be rather clichéd but true.

A must-read for every business owner/manager is ...

Purple Cow: Transform Your Business by Being Remarkable by Seth Godin.

The title says it all.

How do you expect policies on climate change to impact businesses in the future?

Significant impact especially on SME. Just work on a handicap system to give SME more fiscal support and a longer runway.

What are the top three factors you would attribute your success to?

Planning, luck and networking. Not necessarily in that order.