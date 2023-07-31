Learningtigers eyes 1,500 students for its platform by year-end

PETALING JAYA: Online learning platform Learningtigers Sdn Bhd aims to more than double the number of students from the current 600 to 1,500 by the end of this year, said its director, Yapp Lip Chau.

“Our platform is a tech-enabled platform and the automation part of it is very important for us to be successful (as it) has to work in such a way that it is automated for the enrolment, subscription and payment stages as well as the communication between the parents and teachers, which will be managed by the platform,” he told SunBiz, saying that it plans to add on more features on its platform.

The platform, which was established in September 2021 during the Covid-19 pandemic, provides online classes which cover enrichment-related subjects such as martial arts, musical instruments and languages, as well as tuition classes for primary and secondary students.

“With the flexibility of our platform, we can do small classes, medium sized classes as well as one to one, based on (the needs and the budget) of the students,” Yapp said.

To date, it has 242 active classes and about 150 active educators on the platform. As more students enrol, it expects to increase the number of classes and educators to accommodate the growth.

Yapp said online learning is not a new trend in Malaysia and pointed out a few competitors which emerged during the pandemic. However, he said that Learningtigers’ platform is different because it offers more than the usual tuition classes.

“We have various type of classes that enable parents to find a suitable one for the children, including enrichment classes and the platform provides part time or freelance job opportunities nationwide for educators.

“Every class created by the educator has to be approved by us, Once approved, people can enrol and the class will be live,” he said.

The company, Yapp said, is looking to expand to other countries within three years, but it depends on the business traction as well as the potential investments.

He shared that it plans to launch an equity crowdfunding (ECF) round in the current quarter of the year, via the ECF platform, pitchIN.

On outlook, Yapp said the education industry has room to grow as it is an “ever hot market”.

In general, he noted that startups have a “difficult” time getting funding from investors.

However, he believed that startups are able to provide continued value to customers and show traction, “the growth will come and the right investment will come”.