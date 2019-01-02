Lee Kok Chuan named as Bermaz Auto CEO

PETALING JAYA: Bermaz Auto Bhd (BAuto) has redesignated Datuk Lee Kok Chuan (pix) as CEO effective Jan 1, from executive director previously.

He is currently the chairman of Bermaz Auto Philippines Inc and a director of Berjaya Capital Bhd, Bermaz Motor Sdn Bhd, Bermaz Motor Trading Sdn Bhd, Mazda Malaysia Sdn Bhd and Inokom Corp Sdn Bhd. He also holds directorships in several other private limited companies in the Berjaya Corp group of companies.

Lee has over 10 years of working experience in the fields of accounting, auditing and corporate services with major international accounting firms including Messrs Ernst & Whinney (Kuala Lumpur) (now known as Ernst & Young), Messrs Arthur Young (Melbourne) and subsequently Messrs Ernst & Young (Melbourne).

He joined Berjaya Land Bhd as senior manager of internal audit in 1994 and was responsible for its internal audit functions. He was an executive director of Berjaya Group Bhd from January 2000 to September 2001. He was appointed as the CEO of Berjaya Food Bhd (BFood) in 2010 and resigned from BFood on June 1, 2017. Meanwhile, Datuk Seri Yeoh Choon San has been redesignated as executive chairman from CEO.

Currently, Yeoh is also a director of Bermaz Motor, Bermaz Motor Trading, Mazda Malaysia and Inokom Corp. He has over 40 years of experience in the automotive industry, encompassing the various fields of retail, distribution and manufacturing.

BAuto also redesignated Datuk Syed Ariff Fadzillah Syed Awalludin as independent director from chairman previously.