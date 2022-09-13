Leform gets nod to list on ACE Market of Bursa Securities

PETALING JAYA: Leform Bhd, which is principally involved in the manufacturing of and trading in steel products, has recently received the nod to list on the ACE Market of Bursa Malaysia Securities Bhd.

With history dating back to 1995, the group’s key manufacturing products are steel pipes and guardrails, as well as flat steel products such as slitted steel coils and sheets; while the trading arm sells a variety of steel products. Through Leform’s wide range of steel product offerings, it is able to cater to various end-user industry applications including furniture and construction, in addition to industrial product manufacturing industries the likes of automotive parts and telecommunication tower pole part manufacturing. Geographical-wise, beyond its primary market in Malaysia, the group also exports its products to international markets such as New Zealand, Cambodia, and Singapore.

All its steel products are in conformity with the Japanese Industrial Standards, which is a representation of industrial standardisation and good quality management. Furthermore, Leform’s accreditation of the ISO 9001:2015 certification by TuV Nord Cert GmbH reflects the group’s consistent quality and standard in the production of steel pipes.

In addition to the solid management team backed by 27 years of operating track record, the group has well-equipped processing facilities comprising pipe mill machines, guardrail machines, slitting machines, and two shearing machines, which have enhanced Leform’s production capacity and manufacturing efficiency over the years.

Managing director Law Kok Thye said global steel consumption has been on the rise and this trend is expected to prevail in the foreseeable future. Zooming into Southeast Asia, Malaysia actually plays a key role in the steel industry, being the third largest exporter of steel in 2020.

“As for the domestic market, we believe the elevated demand from the construction sector, automotive part manufacturing as well as furniture industries will sustain and this bodes well with our growth plans going forward. Putting it together, our impending listing exercise comes at an opportune time against the aforementioned backdrop.

“Listing on the ACE market will enable the group to tap into the equity capital market to raise funds in embarking on the next expansion phase of our corporate journey. Through the utilisation of listing proceeds, Leform can further solidify its footing in the steel industry with the enhanced financial flexibility and operational capabilities,” he said.

Barring unforeseen circumstances, Leform targets to be listed by the fourth quarter of 2022.

MIDF Amanah Investment Bank Bhd is the principal adviser, sponsor, managing underwriter and placement agent for Leform’s initial public offering exercise.