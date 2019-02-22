Lendlease appoints AWC’s unit as trade contractor

PETALING JAYA: AWC Bhd’s wholly owned subsidiary Qudotech Sdn Bhd has been appointed as trade contractor by Lendlease Projects (M) Sdn Bhd for works totaling RM29.87 million.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia, AWC said Qudotech accepted a letter of intent to award from Lendlease Projects for the provision of preliminary works of Trade Package No. TP24 - Hydraulics Services at a preliminary works agreement sum of RM500,000.

Upon execution of the trade contract, the trade contract sum for the entire works shall be in the lump sum of RM29.87 million.

The works under the trade package includes four levels of shopping complex and three levels of car park at the proposed commercial mixed development on Plot 1. It also includes future development of one level open landscape with retail space and one information centre and works on a future development plot.

For the preliminary works agreement, the work commences immediately and shall expire no later than April 22, 2019 while works under the trade contract is to be completed by June 21, 2021.

The preliminary works agreement and trade contract are expected to contribute positively to the earnings of the AWC Group over the duration of the works.