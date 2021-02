PETALING JAYA: Supermax Corp Bhd is estimating the loss in annual production from the temporary closure of its manufacturing facility in Meru, Klang at less than 1%.

While only a number of workers from one plant has tested positive for Covid-19, the company has shut down all the plants in the same location in order to do deep-sanitisation and disinfecting.

All employees at this location are under quarantine at a hotel and a new hostel of the company where adequate healthcare is being provided. The company’s manufacturing facilities at other locations are unaffected and operating normally, it said in an exchange filing.

“We wish to stress again that the company has and will continue to implement and practise strict SOPs to prevent the spread of Covid-19 among its workers such as screenings for all its local and foreign workers, adherence to social distancing measures and minimising access of third parties to all of its premises,” it added.