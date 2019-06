PETALING JAYA: Leweko Resources Bhd has received an unconditional mandatory takeover offer from Rengit Capital Sdn Bhd to buy all the remaining shares and warrants not owned by the offeror for 18 sen per share and 1 sen per warrant after the latter acquired a 50.47% shareholding and 93.57% warrants holding in Leweko for RM30.18 million cash today.

The takeover offer on the remaining 159.42 million shares and 6.43 million warrants is triggered in accordance with Capital Markets and Services Act 2007, following the conclusion of the share sale agreement.

According to the group’s stock exchange filing, the 18 sen per offer share represents a 2.56% premium from its five-day volume weighted average price (VWAP) and a 4.41% premium on its one-year VWAP. The 1 sen per warrant offer price represents a 85.49% discount of its five-day VWAP and a 85.97% discount on its one-year VWAP.

The offer will remain open for a period of not less than 21 days or a later closing date that will be announced.

Despite the takeover offer, Rengit Capital said that it intends to maintain the listing status of Leweko on the Main Market of Bursa Securities.

However, if it fails to meet Bursa Securities’ 25% public spread requirement, Rengit Capital will explore other options and proposals within three months of the closing date.