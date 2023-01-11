LGMS partners Finland’s WithSecure to develop cybersecurity solutions for SMEs

PETALING JAYA: Cybersecurity company LGMS Bhd has signed a partnership agreement with Finland’s WithSecure Corporation to develop innovative and user-friendly cybersecurity solutions specifically for Malaysian small and medium enterprises.

The partnership’s objective is to protect SMEs from cyber threats, in line with the country’s digital transformation and in support of the upcoming national cybersecurity bill that is set to be unveiled by the unity government early next year.

The agreement was signed by LGMS executive chairman Fong Choong Fook and WithSecure Corporation CEO Juhani Hintikka at LGMS’s office in Subang Jaya here.

The signing was witnessed by Deputy Communications and Digital Minister Teo Nie Ching and Finland’s ambassador to Malaysia and Brunei, Sami Leino.

Teo, in her remarks, said the partnership is timely and represents a significant leap towards a secured digital economy.

“It is also aligned with the government’s Madani Economy’s vision of attracting significant foreign direct investments and generating avenues for technological advancements and innovations.

“It serves to demonstrate how collaborative efforts can facilitate a robust, secure and prosperous digital ecosystem, thereby solidi-fying Malaysia’s position as a preferred destination for global technology investments,” she said at the event.

LGMS’s collaboration with WithSecure aims to deliver cybersecurity solutions that are not only robust but intuitive and user-friendly as well, and the purpose is to empower the SME community to navigate the digital landscape confidently and securely, Fong said.

He added that preorders for the solution can already be made and the product is expected to be in the market by the first quarter of next year.

Hintikka said the partnership initiative showcases WithSecure’s endeavour to foster a secure and prosperous digital economy for Malaysia and the region and its commitment to crafting solutions that align with local business needs.

“It embodies WithSecure’s ethos of merging global cybersecurity expertise with local insights to foster a safer digital realm,” he said. – Bernama