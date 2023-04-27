LGMS set to widen Apac footprint as Mitsui raises stake to 25%

PETALING JAYA: Mitsui & Co Ltd of Japan is forming a strategic partnership with ACE Market-listed LGMS Bhd to broaden and deepen the Malaysian company’s footprint throughout the Asia-Pacific (Apac) region.

The partnership is facilitated through Mitsui acquiring a stake from LGMS’ major shareholders.

In an announcement to the stock exchange, LGMS said Mitsui has acquired an additional 23% stake in it from executive chairman Fong Choong Fook and executive director Goh Soon Sei to supplement the 2% interest Mitsui held previously.

This development results in Mitsui holding 25% equity interest in LGMS, which Mitsui digital solution business division general manager John Kenichi Kogiku described as a “win-win” situation for Mitsui and LGMS, and a “strategic partnership set to broaden and deepen LGMS’ customer base across the region”.

This strategic partnership is expected to provide world-class professional cybersecurity services throughout Apac. The partnership will leverage the expertise of LGMS’ highly skilled cybersecurity professionals and Mitsui’s extensive global network and experience in the cybersecurity industry.

“With digital technology driving business innovation in every industry, digital transformation (DX) has become a vital factor for maintaining and enhancing a company’s competitiveness. DX cannot be achieved without using IT, but the increased use of IT also leads to heightened security risks,” said Kogiku.

“Companies need skilled cybersecurity professionals to protect their information systems and assets from cyberattacks and other threats, but the global shortage of qualified personnel has become a societal issue given the rapid increase in cybercrime,” he added.

LGMS is a leading cybersecurity service provider in Malaysia, where DX is advancing rapidly. Its clientele includes local and international entities, first-tier banks, payment gateways and telecommunication companies. On the international front, LGMS customers include Fortune 500 companies.

Mitsui’s business record in Malaysia stretches more than 60 years. The Mitsui Group has undertaken and invested in various Malaysian industries, such as gas supply (Gas Malaysia Bhd), palm oil (Palm-Oreo Sdn Bhd), airport (KLIA Satellite Terminal), infrastructure (Rawang-Ipoh Electrification & Double Track Rail and the Port Dickson Electric Generation Plant), car manufacturing (Perodua) healthcare (IHH Healthcare Bhd) and the digital economy (Axiata Digital Services Sdn Bhd), as well as property development (Sime Darby Property MIT Development Sdn Bhd).