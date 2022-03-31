LIAM re-elects Loh as president, Lew VP

She is supported by Sun Life Malaysia Assurance Bhd CEO and president Raymond Lew who has been re-appointed as vice-president (VP) for the term 2022/2023.

KUALA LUMPUR : The Life Insurance Association of Malaysia (LIAM) has re-elected Hong Leong Assurance Bhd group managing director/CEO Loh Guat Lan ( top ) as president at its 48th AGM held on March 30.

Loh has more than 30 years of experience in the life insurance industry. She began her professional career as a management trainee with a reputable international life insurance company. She took on various leadership positions and gained extensive experience in agency management, branch management, agency development and training.

Her last role prior to joining HLA was VP & senior director of agency (Malaysia), the first lady appointed for such position then in Malaysia and amongst Asia’s six countries in her previous company. She joined HLA as chief operating officer of the Life division in August 2007 and was appointed as Group MD/CEO on Sept 1, 2009.

Meanwhile, Lew brings with him 30 years of financial experiences to his role as the CEO and president of Sun Life Malaysia. He also serves as the country head of Sun Life Malaysia where he oversees the operation of Sun Life financial businesses in Malaysia.

Since joining Sun Life Malaysia in 2013, Lew has pioneered numerous business transformation projects with proven business results. During his stint as the deputy CEO, he grew the Sun Life Malaysia’s distribution, marketing and analytics operations, drove client experience and digital transformation agenda and most notably, steered the expansion of partnership network, development of Insurance Specialist and other new distribution channels, all of which has led to the impressive business transformation of Sun Life Malaysia.

LIAM also welcomes a new management committee member namely Khoo Ai Lin, CEO of Zurich Life Insurance Malaysia Bhd for the term 2022/2023.

The six other committee members are AIA Bhd CEO Ben Ng, Etiqa Life Insurance Bhd CEO Paul Low Hong Ceong, Great Eastern Life Assurance (Malaysia) Bhd CEO Datuk Koh Yaw Hui, Manulife Insurance Bhd CEO Vibha Coburn, Prudential Assurance Malaysia Bhd CEO Lim Eng Seong and Tokio Marine Life Insurance Malaysia Bhd CEO Toi See Jong.