Libya’s National Oil Corp declares force majeure on exports from Sharara oilfield

CAIRO: Libya's National Oil Corp (NOC) declared force majeure on exports from its Sharara oilfield today, after production was briefly halted by an armed group just days after output had resumed following a blockade that had lasted months.

An oilfield engineer told Reuters that production at Sharara had resumed but at less than 80,000 barrels per day (bpd).

Before a five-month blockade began in January, the field had produced 300,000 bpd, equivalent to about a third of Libya's output at the time.

Almost all Libyan oil exports were stopped in January by forces based in the east of the North African nation.

But military gains in recent weeks by the internationally recognised government, based in Tripoli, allowed production to resume in recent days at the major Sharara and El Feel fields.

The resumption of production was then disrupted again on Monday when a local armed group, affiliated with the eastern-based Libyan National Army (LNA), stormed the field and ordered output to stop, NOC said in a statement.

The engineer, who asked not be named, said the commander of the local armed group, Mohamed Khalifa, had allowed Sharara to reopen today.

NOC declared force majeure today but did not immediately comment on whether production subsequently resumed.

Oil facilities have increasingly become targets in the struggle for power in Libya since an uprising in 2011 plunged the nation into chaos and violence, pitting eastern forces against those loyal to the Tripoli government.

Sharara field, one of Libya's largest production areas, has been a frequent target. It had been resuming production gradually since Saturday after an almost five-month blockade of a vital pipeline to the field began in January.

NOC runs Sharara in a joint venture with Spain's Repsol , France's Total, Austria's OMV and Norway's Equinor.

Meanwhile, oil prices fell today, weighed down by a stronger dollar and oversupply concerns after it was announced that a trio of Gulf producers would end voluntary output cuts.

Brent crude was down 52 cents, or 1.3%, at US$40.28 a barrel by 1340 GMT. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell 27 cents, or 0.7%, to US$37.92.

A "slightly stronger US dollar ... is weighing on crude prices. Also the prospect of higher production from Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, UAE and Oman in July is not helping prices," said UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec), Russia and other producers, a grouping known as Opec+, on Saturday agreed to extend record cuts of 9.7 million barrels per day (bpd) until the end of July.

Saudi Arabia, however, later said that it, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates would not extend cuts of 1.18 million bpd they are currently making on top of that OpecC+ target.

As for the Opec+ pact, de facto OPEC leader Saudi Arabia has called on participants to ensure they comply with their promised cuts.

Azerbaijan today said that it has fulfilled its obligations with its compliance at more than 98% in May.

Kazakhstan said it had exceeded its May quota but would compensate for that in coming months.

There are also some concerns that recent signs of improving demand could prompt higher non-Opec supply.

"Healthy price levels can bring unrestricted production back from other countries, such as the United States and Canada ... And if production rises there, prices will of course take a hit," said Bjornar Tonhaugen, head of oil markets at Rystad Energy.

Goldman Sachs raised its 2020 forecast for Brent to US$40.40 a barrel and WTI to US$36 but warned that prices are likely to pull back in the coming weeks because of demand uncertainty and inventory overhang. – Reuters