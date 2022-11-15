Lion Group inks MoU with Yangsan City of South Korea

PETALING JAYA: Lion Group Malaysia has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Yangsan City of South Korea to promote the former’s businesses to Yangsan’s potential investors and provide the latter with market expansion opportunities on a win-win basis.

Under the MoU, the two organisations will collaborate on information sharing, including business planning and discussions, with Lion group providing business opportunities such as its industrial properties for sale and facilitate cross sale of the group’s products with Yangsan’s investors’ products and participating in upstream and downstream businesses related to steel and mining activities.

“Yangsan City will provide its governmental support and incentives to facilitate and encourage Yangsan’s potential investors to participate in Lion group’s businesses,” it said in a statement yesterday.

Lion director Serena Cheng introduced the group’s latest industrial park, the 1,253-acre freehold Banting Industrial City (BIC) in Selangor and hoped that BIC will be the preferred choice for South Korean companies especially in Yangsan City which are planning for expansion overseas and to invest in Malaysia.