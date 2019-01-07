Lion Industries to sell stake in Angkasa Amsteel

PETALING JAYA: Lion Industries Corp Bhd is disposing of its entire 50% stake in Angkasa Amsteel Pte Ltd to Daehan Steel Co. Ltd for S$26.65 million (about RM80.90 million) cash.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia, the group said the proposed disposal will enable it to dispose of its non-core assets and use the proceeds to fund its expansion into the flat steel business and working capital requirements.

Last year, the group announced its proposed expansion into the flat steel business via the proposed acquisitions of flat steel assets with a production capacity of up to 3.2 million metric tonne (MT) per annum of hot rolled coils and up to 0.7 million MT per annum of cold rolled coils.

The total funding required for the proposed expansion is RM636 million including associated costs in relation to the proposals of about RM32 million.

Incorporated in Singapore, Angkasa Amsteel’s principal activities are in the trading and fabrication of steel and dealing in building materials. Its subsidiaries are involved in steel trading.

Lion Industries holds 50% minus one share in Angkasa Amsteel while LTC Corp Ltd holds the remaining 50% +1 share.

Angkasa Amsteel will complete the disposal of its entire equity interest in its Malaysian subsidiaries Angkasa Amsteel (M) Sdn Bhd and Angkasa Steel Sdn Bhd as part of a restructuring exercise on or prior to the completion of the proposed disposal.

The Malaysian subsidiaries will be liquidated after the proposed disposal. Based on the proforma consolidated balance sheet of Angkasa Amsteel as at March 31, 2018, Lion Industries is expected to receive about S$10.16 million as its share of distribution of assets under the liquidation of the subsidiaries.

Thus, the total proceeds to be derived from the proposed disposal and the restructuring exercise is about S$36.81 million.

Lion Industries acquired the sale shares in 2011 and 2012 at a total of RM38.05 million. The proposed disposal is not expected to give rise to any gain or loss to the Lion Industries group.