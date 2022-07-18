Listening is the key to fostering creativity

IN this week’s Success: The Insight Story column, SunBiz talks to Rockwell Automation country manager for Malaysia Kumar Kanti Mitra (pix).

How do you think the industry you are in will evolve in the future?

Rockwell Automation Inc is a global leader in industrial automation and digital transformation. We connect the imaginations of people with the potential of technology to expand what is humanly possible, making the world more productive and more sustainable.

A 2021 survey found that small and medium-sized enterprises in Malaysia, particularly from the manufacturing sector, still face challenges in implementing digitalisation initiatives, citing top reasons such as financial capability and people readiness. Given this, I welcome the government’s support under Budget 2022 to incentivise technological transformation and increase smart automation matching grants.

Digital transformation is no longer an option but an imperative for businesses to thrive in the post-pandemic economy. I foresee digital adoption as increasingly important for all manufacturers.

Several factors will impact the way the manufacturing industry evolves, including:

• Embracing digital transformation.

The Covid-19 pandemic revealed the vulnerability of global supply chains, pushing manufacturers to adopt digitalisation and smart manufacturing solutions. While we have seen a greater focus towards digitalisation in Malaysia, the country’s manufacturing sector is still between Industry 2.0 and 3.0 in terms of manufacturing technology, when we should be adopting the next iterations, with Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), automation, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning and big data.

• The rise of connected ecosystems and cyber security.

Along with digitisation, data management and connectivity of assets will be increasingly prioritised by manufacturers to create a fully connected ecosystem, enabling visibility into every operational aspect. This will help firms predict and prevent bottlenecks in manufacturing processes and optimise production performance.

• The shift towards mass customisation.

Agility in manufacturing will grow in importance, enabling businesses to respond to fast changing customer preferences – moving manufacturers away from mass production to mass customisation.

Rockwell Automation is able to provide a holistic range of automation and digital solutions to help manufacturers embrace digitalisation faster and more effectively.

What advice can you offer those looking to start their career/own business?

Budding entrepreneurs need to build a close relationship with their customers. Listen to their concerns and focus on solving their issues rather than just promoting the features of a product. The only way we can truly identify the right solution is to get an in-depth understanding of the customer’s business and have the deep industry knowledge ready to apply.

We all know about the industrial revolution, are we in for a technological revolution?

The tech revolution has already begun and is disrupting many industries. For instance, the food service industry has been transformed by food delivery services. The future of mobility is being fuelled by key technology trends such as electric vehicles, autonomous vehicles, and Mobility-as-a-Service.

In manufacturing, we are seeing greater use of cloud-enabled Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platforms. According to International Data Corp, cloud in Southeast Asia is expected to be worth US$40.32 billion by 2025. From accelerating innovation and improving scalability to increasing agility, streamlining operations, and reducing costs, SaaS in the cloud provides immense benefits to manufacturers. As its importance grows, manufacturers will opt for solutions that offer better and sealess portability of data and information.

What do you want to accomplish in the next five years?

As the country manager for Malaysia, I aim to position Rockwell Automation as a leading digital and automation solutions provider in manufacturing. We plan to achieve double-digit compound annual growth rate through 2025 and currently serve more than 500 customers in the country.

Best piece of advice you ever received on your career.

The best career advice I’ve received is simple – listening is key to fostering creativity. I believe we can always learn from those around us, whether from our colleagues, customers, or partners.

Effective listening gives you knowledge and perspectives that can help you grow in your career and increase your leadership capacity. Being open to feedback and new ideas helps you learn and come up with innovative ways of doing things or finding new approaches to solving a problem. It has certainly helped me grow as a leader.

How do you stay abreast of issues affecting your industry?

Meeting customers and understanding their pain points across all levels, from the top management to the individual teams, is critical in order to keep abreast of current issues.

If you could have an hour with any thought leader in the world, who would it be and why?

I would love to meet and speak with Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google and Alphabet. I am curious about how he has maintained the company’s market leadership in processing data and continues to convert it into useable information for billions of internet user globally.

Malaysia’s greatest brand.

Petronas is Malaysia’s greatest brand.

A must-read for every business owner/manager is ...

Good to Great by James C. Collins.

What are the top three factors you would attribute your success to?

My success at Rockwell Automation has been attributed to these factors:

1. Speaking and listening to customers

2. Delivering solutions to suit each customer’s needs by understanding what customers require and translating how technology helps them to achieve their business outcomes

3. Following up closely with each customer to ensure they have a smooth experience with us.