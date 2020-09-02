LKL International bags maiden contract, worth US$19m, to supply medical gloves to China firm

PETALING JAYA: LKL International Bhd’s wholly owned subsidiary, LKL Advance Metaltech Sdn Bhd, has secured a US$19 million (RM78.5 million) sales contract to supply nitrile examination gloves to a China-based company.

The contract is its first export contract to China as well as its maiden venture into the distribution of gloves to the medical and healthcare sector.

The group said it would continue to broaden its product portfolio, which currently encompasses the manufacturing of medical beds and peripherals, and distribution of personal protective equipment as well as other medical peripherals and devices.

Its managing director, Lim Kon Lian, commented that the sales contract would boost its export contribution from Asian markets and significantly enhance its performance for FY2021.

“Thus, this major development demonstrates the benefits of expanding our exports network to play a greater role in supplying medical/healthcare equipment and related products to all regions,” he said in a press release.

For its financial year ended April 30, 2020, LKL International’s revenue contribution from exports stood at RM9 million or 16.5% of total group revenue, rising from RM6.6 million worth of exports in the preceding financial year.