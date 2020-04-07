LKL International clinches RM7m deal to supply PPE to Sarawak health department

PETALING JAYA: LKL International Bhd has secured a contract to supply personal protective equipment (PPE) to the Sarawak state health department, valued at RM7.08 million, to tackle the Covid-19 outbreak.

The group stated that the PPE will be allocated to public hospitals under the state health department and to frontline healthcare personnel.

This is the second order from Sarawak, following the first PPE supply contract secured from the state government on March 25, worth RM6.6 million.

LKL’s managing director Lim Kon Lian said the group is committed towards supporting the nation’s effort to contain the pandemic by ensuring frontline healthcare personnel receive high quality PPE.

“We will continue to collaborate with various state agencies and private medical institutions to meet future requirements swiftly,” he said in a press release.

Lim also stated that the group is ready to address the surge in enquiries for PPE and other medical equipment.

In line with the uptrend in Covid-19 cases, LKL International has reported a surge in enquiries for critical-care medical equipment and supplies such as hospital beds, patient monitors, ventilators, PPE, heat detectors, probe covers and portable ultrasound units.